Ex-Cardinals Top Draft Pick Listed 'Best Trade Chip'
The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to be major players at the trade deadline this season. They will either be shopping their expiring contracts, bringing in new talent, or doing a bit of both.
There are also some former Cardinals who could be on the trade block ahead of the deadline including the likes of Sandy Alcántara and Marcell Ozuna.
MLB.com's Jesse Borek recently suggested the Arizona Diamondbacks could trade starting pitcher Zac Gallen ahead of the trade deadline. Gallen was a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2016.
"This comes down to how the D-backs fare in the standings over the next 4-6 weeks. Gallen, who is headed toward free agency this winter, could make a contending club compelled to part ways with a controllable young piece in exchange for adding the former All-Star," Borek wrote. "But if things go Arizona’s way, they could move standout 2023 Draft selections Tommy Troy (AZ No. 8 prospect) or LuJames Groover (AZ No. 10) as a means of adding rather than subtracting."
With Corbin Burnes going down for the year with an elbow injury, the Diamondbacks look to be left behind in the loaded National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants all appear to be postseason contenders.
Trading Gallen before he likely leaves in free agency in the offseason would be the best case scenario for the Diamondbacks.
The Cardinals could be haunted by their former third round pick if Gallen lands with the Chicago Cubs, Dodgers, or another NL contender.
