Nolan Arenado Gives Brief Statement On Cardinals Trade Rumors

Will the Cardinals make a move?

Jul 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors that future Hall of Fame third baseman Nolan Arenado's trade market could heat up ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The deadline is here and we are just a few hours away now. It will pass at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday night and the St. Louis Cardinals' star has been discussed at length over the last few days. Most of the noise hasn't been from him, though. It's either been insiders or writers talking about him and his future. He addressed the question himself after the club traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.

"Arenado, who came to the Cardinals before the 2021 season and was once thought to be the final piece in making the franchise World Series contenders again, used the no-trade clause in his contract to squash an agreed-upon deal to the Astros last December," Denton shared. "Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently met with Arenado to determine whether his list of acceptable trade destinations had expanded, and that answer is still unclear. However, Arenado did admit that he has some things to consider in the hours before the Deadline.

"We’ll see. I’ve got some things to take care of first," Arenado said to Denton. "It’ll probably be fine (without a trade), but we’ll let it play out and see where it goes."

That's not much to go off of, but is interesting nonetheless. As of writing, the Cardinals have already traded Helsley as well as Steven Matz. Now, the attention turns back toward Arenado.

