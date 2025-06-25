Nolan Arenado Reveals How Cardinals Surprised Him In 2025
There's a lot to be excited about right now when it comes to this St. Louis Cardinals team.
The Cardinals are riding one of their hottest streaks of the season right now. St. Louis has won seven of its last eight games, including two straight over the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals improved their record to 44-36 on Tuesday night after a wild 8-7 win over Chicago. It was one of the most exciting games you will see in a season. It was back-and-forth and Chicago had chances to tie the game late, but the Cardinals did enough to hold the lead late.
After the game, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado shared that this is the most excited that he's been to play in years, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"I didn’t expect us to be winning like this, at this point," Arenado said. "I expected us to play hard, I thought we were going to be good defensively and I thought our pitching would be fine. … Just seeing everyone one-through-nine contributing, I mean I like playing baseball like this … against the Cubs … where games matter.
"As you get older, that’s what you want. You don’t want to play games just to play games. Individually, I’ve accomplished some things in this game and I want to accomplish something team-oriented and special and win a World Series. Games like this, it’s easy to wake up for. This is the most excited (that) I’ve come to the ballpark for – this series – in about two years."
There was a time in which it didn't seem like Arenado would play another game for St. Louis after the 2024 season ended. St. Louis didn't deal him, though. Arenado fortunately stuck around and now the Cardinals genuinely look like they could be one of the top overall teams in the National League Central.
