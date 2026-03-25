Cardinals Have Everything to Gain From Harsh Preseason Projections
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In some ways, it's liberating to enter a season with low expectations, especially for a young team like the St. Louis Cardinals.
It's become clear in the lead-up to this new campaign that not many national predictors and pundits believe in this Cardinals team to challenge for a playoff spot. That's fair -- the Cardinals told us to expect as much by trading away their four most accomplished veterans this winter.
However, it's gotten to a point where the national baseball consensus is so low on the Cardinals that everyone might be surprised if this team is even close to average. And particularly on offense, the formula is there to blow some preseason expectations out of the water.
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Cardinals get brutal ranking from Bleacher Report
For example, on Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Cardinals 28th out of the 30 offenses in Major League Baseball this season, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals.
"After trading away Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, the Cardinals lineup is now anchored by Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn," wrote Reuter.
"It could be a make-or-break season for former top prospects Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II, while rookie JJ Wetherholt has the upside to be the team's best hitter by this time next year. This lineup reads like a rebuilding team in transition before a youth movement."
It's not just Bleacher Report projecting a rough season for St. Louis. Fangraphs has the Cardinals 27th in its projected runs scored metric, and their 75 projected wins are tied for fourth fewest in the league.
Wetherholt has the raw talent to make the Cardinals a top 25 offense by himself if he comes close to his ceiling in year one. The same can almost be said of Gorman and Walker, who have shown flashes of becoming impact major league hitters, but run into serious slumps in their early 20s. Let's not forget, either, that Walker is only 101 days older than Wetherholt.
There may not be an obvious superstar on this offense, but there are talented bats from top to bottom that just haven't proven themselves yet. If a few click, this Cardinals offense will be much better than the 28th-best in the majors.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com