Nolan Arenado's Next Move? Cardinals Star Raising Eyebrows
The St. Louis Cardinals got some rough news on Friday.
Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado was placed on the Injured List on Friday due to a right shoulder straight.
The Athletic’s Katie Woo reported on Friday that there currently isn't a timeline for his return.
"There is no timetable for Nolan Arenado (right shoulder strain)," Woo said. "'He played through discomfort for quite some time now,' (Oli Marmol) said. Nolan Gorman will take over the bulk of the reps at third base."
Before the trade deadline, it was reported that Arenado had at least some interest on the trade block. But, he didn’t get moved and MLB.com’s John Denton shared that Arenado didn't expand his list of team's he'd accept a trade to.
"All indications are that 3B Nolan Arenado will remain with the Cardinals through today’s deadline, per a source familiar with the negotiations. Arenado met recently with POBO John Mozeliak and there has been no change in the list of teams he would accept a trade to as of now," Denton shared.
Before the trade deadline, Arenado said he had some things to figure out. It's unclear how much the shoulder played a role in him staying. It's also unclear if he will play again this season. It seems like a safe bet that he will, but there certainly are question marks right now as the Cardinals kick off the second half of the season post-trade deadline.
