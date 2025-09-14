Oli Marmol Has Blunt Cardinals Message After Brewers Loss
The St. Louis Cardinals had a chance to earn its 73 win of the season on Saturday night but things didn't work out in the club's favor.
St. Louis was leading 6-2 heading into the eighth inning of Saturday night's showdown but the wheels fell off from there. The Brewers scored two runs in the eighth inning, three in the ninth, and two in the 10th inning to secure a wild 9-8 win.
With the loss, the Cardinals' record drops to 72-77. The MLB-leading Brewers now have a 91-58 record after the win over St. Louis. The Cardinals were in the drivers seat for most of the game, but thinks just fell apart. The bullpen has been a strength for the Cardinals this season. While this is the case, JoJo Romero game up two earned runs and walked three batters. Riley O'Brien allowed three earned runs, and then Kyle Leahy gave up one earned run, but two overall.
These three all have been solid for the team, but it just wasn't their night and it happened to all come on the same day.
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have the night they wanted
After the game, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had a pretty blunt take on the loss, as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"We don't deserve to win that game or to even be in that game," Marmol said as transcribed by Woo. "That's not the style of play that needs to take place in order to win a ball game."
That's pretty fair. The Cardinals began a three-game series against the National League Central rival Brewers on Friday and lost the first game, 8-2. The Cardinals had a chance at revenge but squandered it.
The Cardinals recently got back to .500, but things have been a struggle since. Now, the Cardinals are five games under .500 with just 13 left to play. At this point, it would take a lot to sneak back to .500 with the way that things have gone over the last week or so. After the loss on Saturday, the Cardinals are now riding a five-game losing streak.
