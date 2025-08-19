Oli Marmol Pulls No Punches Addressing Future With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have arguably one of the most underrated managers in baseball right now.
Oli Marmol took over the Cardinals' manager job ahead of the 2022 season. That year, the Cardinals won 93 games made the playoffs. The last three seasons haven't gone as planned, but that doesn't mean that Marmol's performance has been bad. Overall, Marmol has a 309-303 record as the Cardinals' manager. This in itself is impressive, especially because the 2023 team went 71-91.
The job of the manager is to get the most out of the roster that they are given. Marmol arguably has done that. There has been two firesales across the last three seasons and a lack of spending in the offseason by the front office and ownership. Despite this, the Cardinals have been competitive for the most part. Last year, the Cardinals finished above .500 and they could do so once again this year.
While this is the case, there are some questions about his future with the team because of the fact that a new front office is coming in this upcoming offseason. Chaim Bloom is taking over as president of baseball operations. It's unknown what his opinion is of Marmol.
Marmol was asked about his position with the organization and made it clear that he isn't worried in an interview with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Will Cardinals manager Oli Marmol return next season for St. Louis?
"I know people say this," Marmol said." And it sounds cliched. That’s why I have a hard time even articulating it.Dude, I don’t worry about it. I never have. And I hope I never do. I’m 39. I’ve been managing for four years. I have everything I need. I don’t ever worry about my status. I know what I’m good at. I know what I’m not good at. And I’m comfortable with it. I didn’t go into this with a goal of, 'Man, I want to manage by this age.' I’ve always just had my head down, brought value to the people I’m around, love all the people I’m around.
"And things tend to work out. I know it sounds cliche, but I don’t care. I don’t. When people talk about, oh, the hot seat, I (don’t) give two sh–s. I really mean that. And people who are around me enough come to realize that’s as genuine as I can put it. I’ve been around people where this clearly, clearly defines them. And I think that’s such a bad place to be. I hope my head never gets there. Because then I think you end up doing what’s right."
Marmol has done a lot for the franchise over the last few years. Whether or not the Cardinals bring him back next year is up in the air, but he has given it his all for St. Louis.
