Oliver Marmol Responds To Cardinals-Yadier Molina Drama
The St. Louis Cardinals have changes coming this offseason.
Chaim Bloom is taking over as president of baseball operations from John Mozeliak. He’s been with the organization and will transition roles this offseason.
He’ll obviously alter the roster with a rebuild seemingly necessary. What about the manager spot? Oli Marmol is with the team and has done a very solid job. But, speculation has been out there about the possibility of a legend returning in the form of Yadier Molina.
He has made it clear that he wants to manage in the big leagues and St. Louis has popped up left and right. The Cardinals even brought him in as a guest coach recently against the Chicago Cubs.
Marmol addressed the elephant in the room but doesn’t sound concerned, as shared by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol addressed the elephant in the room
"I’m not sure how this will be perceived," Marmol said. "But my faith is very important to me. If I’m supposed to have this seat, then I’ll have it. And if I’m not supposed to have it, there’s not a person in the world that can keep me here. So, I don’t spend any time thinking about what if. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t. For me to sit here and think I know what’s best for my next 10 years would be very naive. I show up. I make sure my staff knows I have their back and our players know I have theirs. We go at this together, and then I do it the next day and the next day. And, at some point, if someone doesn’t want me to continue to do it, it will be just fine...
"That doesn’t impact me in any way. It truly doesn’t. I’ve had people call BS on that, and then the longer they’re around me, they’re like, “I feel like you’re genuine.” I really am. I know what I bring to the table. I know what I’m good at. I know what I’m not. I’m comfortable with all of it."
There likely isn't a better way to answer a question like that. We'll see what happens this winter.
