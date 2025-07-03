Padres Called 'Perfect Match' For Cardinals Pitcher Via Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple arms rumored to be trade chips.
You have to think that at least one of their pitchers will be dealt. The Athletic’s Katie Woo recently speculated that Erick Fedde is the most likely goner.
In response to Woo’s intel, FanSided’s Brendan Strieker suggested a landing spot for Fedde, indicating that, despite the right-hander’s struggles this season, he’ll attract suitors.
“This season has been very poor from Fedde after a resurgent return to the majors after spending the entire 2023 season refining himself in the KBO,” Strieker wrote.
“Lack of control and an inability to put away hitters has compounded into making him a bottom 5 starting pitcher this season.”
“Fedde has seen a decline in all four of his individual pitch whiff rates, with the most notable being his sinker, which went from a 20.2% whiff% to just a 10.2% whiff%,” Strieker continued. “While Fedde never has been and never will be a guy who gets a ton of whiffs, there is a certain threshold that contact pitchers need to reach to at least be somewhat sustainable, and a 10% whiff rate on your most used pitch is not going to cut it.”
Despite all of that, Strieker believes the San Diego Padres will not only show interest in Fedde but are an ideal fit for the 32-year-old.
“The Padres will always be one of the most active teams with AJ Preller still at the helm, and they are a perfect match. A team looking to acquire a SP to eat innings? Check. A team with financial constraints looking for a cheap contract or a team to eat most of the remaining salary? Check. And a team with a weak farm not looking to break the bank for role players? Check. With the Cardinals looking for ways to give Michael McGreevy consistent starts in the bigs, I imagine they would be all right with moving Fedde for even just a flier, something that may really intrigue the Padres.”
Maybe a change of scenery would lead to Fedde improving his 2025 in a Padres uniform.
This trade could be a win-win for both sides, especially with the Cardinals freeing up room to unleash McGreevy, something that’s probably overdue.
