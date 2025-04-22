Phillies Called 'Ideal Landing Spot' For Cardinals' 8-Time All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals’ eight-time All-Star could finally be on the move soon after months of constant trade rumors.
The Cardinals are starting to lose pace in the National League Central division. St. Louis has lost five straight and entered Tuesday with a 9-14 record, 4.5 games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs. The Cards are 1-10 on the road so far this season.
If and when St. Louis officially brands itself a seller, expect 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to become once again a massive trade target for many teams.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller called one National League contender, in particular, the “ideal landing spot” for Arenado.
“Nolan Arenado has been one of the biggest (and perhaps the singular most frequent) names popping up in trade rumors over the past five months, and the Cardinal whose potential departure this summer would officially signal a bit of a rebuild for the red birds,” Miller wrote.
“Thus far, he's seeing the ball as well as he ever has before, with more than twice as many walks (12) as strikeouts (five) and a career-best .395 on-base percentage to show for it. … Arenado has also been, per usual, one of the best in the business at the hot corner.”
“Kind of the perfect storm for trade purposes, in which he has been better than he was over the past two seasons...while the Cardinals have not been. … Ideal Landing Spot: Philadelphia Phillies.”
“One big factor to keep in mind with Arenado is his full no-trade clause, and the reports from December that he would be willing to waive it to go to one of the Dodgers, Padres, Angels, Phillies, Mets or Red Sox.”
“That list could change, and if he's willing to go to the Yankees this summer, that's probably the best marriage here. But Alec Bohm—a subject of trade rumors for six months now in his own right—has gotten out to a disastrous start for the Phillies, and they might need to do something a bit drastic.”
Entering Tuesday, Arenado was slashing .288/.395/.452 on the season with two home runs, 10 RBI, and one stolen base.
Will the Phillies go all-in on an Arenado trade this summer? Time will tell.
