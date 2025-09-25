Inside The Cardinals

Phillies-Cardinals Trade Buzz Heating Up With Offseason Looming

The Cardinals could look to trade Nolan Arenado to the Phillies this winter...

Apr 11, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) picks up his hat after chasing down a fly ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this winter and they could make a few big moves to help push things along.

St. Louis could cut ties with veteran players like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, and others. While it seems a bit unreasonable that St. Louis will move four or five key players from its roster this winter, it wouldn't be surprising to see one or two names moved.

Jeff Jones of Belleview News recently suggested the Cardinals could send Arenado to the Philadelphia Phillies this winter. Jones linked the Phillies to Arenado to help plug a hole in the infield, especially given Alec Bohm's defensive versatility.

Phillies could emerge as dark horse Nolan Arenado landing spot

Sep 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) is congratulated at home plate by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after he hit a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images / Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"It isn’t hard, for example, to see the Philadelphia Phillies as a glaring fit, given their lack of long-term commitment to Alec Bohm at third base, their penchant for chasing star players (many of whom could share the spotlight with Arenado in his later years), and his existing relationships and playing history alongside some of those stars," Jones wrote. "If the Phillies are looking to move a disgruntled Nick Castellanos and his $20 million salary for 2026—a player who lacks any trade protection—there seems to be an obvious match, especially since the Cardinals could then look to flip Castellanos, either in the offseason or at the deadline.

"Philadelphia, however, was not particularly engaged in last winter’s trade process, nor were they on the list of destinations from Arenado’s camp. What appears to be a fit from the outside can look less clear upon closer inspection."

The Phillies would be a good fit for Arenado if the price is right.

The Cardinals likely aren't looking for much, if anything, in return. Practically all the Cardinals could look to gain from this move is the cap relief of putting Arenado's contract on another team.

At this stage of his career, Arenado isn't a superstar. He could be a solid defensive player at the hot corner, while allowing Bohm to fill a hole in the outfield.

Still, with the Phillies looking to re-sign Kyle Schwarber, it might not be reasonable to take on Arenado's money. Either way, the fit works, so if the Cardinals are willing to eat some of the remaining contract, this idea could work.

Zach Pressnell
