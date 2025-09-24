Nolan Arenado Trade Buzz Heating Up With Cardinals Rebuild Looming
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild and they'll likely begin taking the first big steps in the offseason.
This could include trades, free agent signings, and other additions or subtractions from the team. But each move is likely to be made with the team's future, not their present, in mind.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently suggested the Cardinals would trade veteran infielder Nolan Arenado in the offseason. Given Arenado's fall from grace, he may be tough to trade.
Nolan Arenado trade decision could define Cardinals' offseason
"It was a good run for Nolan Arenado, who received a standing ovation of his own from Cardinals fans in what could be his final home game at Busch Stadium. Arenado acknowledged that chance is likely coming this winter, though any deal will require his own approval," Powell wrote. "Arenado has two years and $42 million left on his contract. It's a deal the Cardinals have wanted out of for quite some time, dating back to last winter when Mozeliak tried to deal Arenado to Houston.
"Arenado refused to waive his no-trade clause, and reportedly wouldn't consider trades to fellow contenders like Detroit. With the Cardinals headed towards a rebuild, he will have no choice but to find a new home if he hopes to end his career on a winning note. The bad news for the Cardinals is that Arenado has just a .656 OPS as of this writing. He's a below-average hitter at the plate."
Trading Arenado would be the best move for the Cardinals, but it's going to be tough. He's attached to a lot of money, which isn't going to be enticing for potential suitors.
The veteran also struggled tremendously this year. His bat isn't an elite weapon anymore. In fact, it's not even league average at this point. The Cardinals could look to move him to a big market team in a salary dump, but it will be next to impossible to land any sort of value in return.
At the end of the day, the Cardinals seem more likely to cut Arenado than bring him back. A trade would be nice, as it would save St. Louis some money, but the Cardinals will likely move him off the roster however they can.
