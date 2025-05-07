Phillies Could Make Splash By Landing Cardinals Player 'So Many Teams Need'
The Philadelphia Phillies will likely be in a season-long battle royale with the New York Mets for the National League East title.
How can Philly gain some separation from the Mets before the deadline? By addressing a team weakness, of course, something the Phillies could do by going into trade business with the St. Louis Cardinals.
If the Cardinals do indeed become sellers, as MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger predicts they will, Ryan Helsley (expiring contract) will be the team’s most valuable trade chip, and he happens to be exactly who the Phillies (and other teams) need.
“Ryan Helsley is the closer that so many teams need,” Amsinger said last week during MLB Tonight.
"There are clubs that are in dire need of a stopper in the ninth (inning). Philadelphia Phillies come to mind.”
“I think Ryan Helsley is gonna have so many suitors. The Cardinals are gonna get a haul for him.”
Last month, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale forecasted that Philadelphia would be shopping for a closer.
“The Phillies have become concerned with closer Jason Romano, who averaged 96.8-mph on his fastball two years ago, but now is down to about 92-94-mph and struggling holding on runners,” Nightengale wrote.
“This helps explain why the Blue Jays non-tendered him last winter before the Phillies signed him to a one-year, $8.5 million contract.”
Even if Romano’s issues get sorted out, the Phillies are still likely to go all-in on Helsley.
The only thing that could stand in the way of Philadelphia is a surprise stretch of winning from St. Louis between now and July. Oh, and Helsley’s handful of other suitors.
More MLB: Tigers Could Turn Team Weakness Into Strength By Trading For Cardinals Star