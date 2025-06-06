Phillies Predicted To Swing Huge Trade For Ex-Cardinals Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals have sat back and watched as one of their former players, Marcell Ozuna, has seen a career resurgence with the Atlanta Braves.
On the season, Ozuna has been one of the lone bright spots in Atlanta, but some are suggesting he might be traded this season because of how far the Braves are falling down the standings.
Jon Conahan of Athlon Sports recently predicted the ex-Cardinal could be involved in a blockbuster trade that would send him from Atlanta to the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
"Yes, the Phillies and Braves trading together might not be too likely, but the Phillies have the farm system to get the job done if Atlanta is willing to send him to Philadelphia," Conahan wrote. "Yes, the Phillies and Braves trading together might not be too likely, but the Phillies have the farm system to get the job done if Atlanta is willing to send him to Philadelphia.
"The Phillies and Ozuna would have to get creative in the outfield, which is a bit of a worry given that he isn't a great defender. However, it's tough to ignore what he can do offensively. He currently leads the National League in walks and has 10 home runs, 25 RBI, and a 153 OPS+."
While the ex-Cardinal might be traded this season, there's a very low chance he's dealt to the Phillies.
First of all, the Braves likely wouldn't want to trade their best player to a hated division rival. Ozuna has been excellent for Atlanta, but his contract expires at the end of the season, so the Braves could be expected to deal him if they continue to trend in the wrong direction.
Ozuna also doesn't play much outfield anymore and he would need to with the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber locks up the DH slot in Philadelphia. Adding Ozuna would help the offense a lot, but it would crush the outfield defense.
More MLB: Cardinals Writer Sounds Off On 'Foolish' Trade Idea