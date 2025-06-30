Inside The Cardinals

Potential Nolan Arenado Trade 'Depends On Cardinals Financial Retention'

The Cardinals might look to trade Nolan Arenado...

Jun 24, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) barehands a ground ball and throws out Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly attempted to trade veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado during the offseason, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Arenado has a no-trade clause on his contract that allows him to block a deal to any team he doesn't want to be traded to. There's also quite a bit of money left on his contract to be sorted out in a potential trade.

CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson recently discussed Arenado as a potential trade chip, and it all seems to boil down to the money.

"The Cardinals are close enough to a playoff spot that it's hard to envision them selling at the deadline," Anderson wrote. "Were they to fall a few games back over the coming weeks, moving (or at least attempting to move) what remains on Arenado's contract would become appealing. (He's due $32 million next season, $27 million in 2026, and then $15 million in 2027.)

"Arenado remains a talented defensive third baseman, but his bat might be a hair below league-average anymore. He's still adept at connecting at high rate, yet all of his power these days stems from being pull-obsessive and he doesn't walk a ton. Potential landing spots: Depends on Cardinals' financial retention."

At the end of the day, an Arenado trade is always going to depend on the money. If the Cardinals can't find a team willing to take on the veteran's contract that's also on his short list of preferred landing spots, then a deal will never come to life.

A potential Arenado trade is likely going to be on hold until next offseason. At that point, the Cardinals and Arenado could re-evaluate the idea.

