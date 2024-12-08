Rangers Projected $6M All-Star Suggested As Cardinals Free Agent Fit
The St. Louis Cardinals may not completely tear down the roster.
There was a time right when the 2024 season ended that it seemed like a possibility, but reports have popped up saying the opposite. This doesn't mean that moves aren't on the way. There has been a lot of chatter about Nolan Arenado's future, but a complete rebuild doesn't seem likely, at least at this point.
Because of this, it would make sense to make strategic, cheap additions this offseason. The National League Central is wide open. The Milwaukee Brewers won 93 games last year but just lost one of their best offensive players with Willy Adames signing with the San Francisco Giants. The Chicago Cubs -- who tied with the Cardinals with an 83-79 record -- also haven't done too much yet this offseason.
The Cardinals have a chance to fight for the top spot in the division even if they lose Arenado and one way the team could help their chances is by adding bullpen help. The Cardinals' bullpen was a weapon in 2024 and there are players available that could help.
FanSided's Thomas Gauvain suggested Texas Rangers All-Star Kirby Yates as a possible fit to help out.
"The Cardinals have been linked to right-handed reliever Blake Treinen, who finished 2024 with a 1.93 ERA, 0.943 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 46.2 innings," Gauvain said. "Treinen, 36, was the Oakland Athletics' closer back in 2018 and 2019 when he had a combined 54 saves. He hasn't seen significant work late in games since 2021, but his 10.8 K/9 rate would be one of the best in the Cardinals' relief corps.
"Other relievers such as Carlos Estevez (2.45 ERA, 55 innings pitched, 26 saves) or Kirby Yates (1.17 ERA, 33 saves, 85 strikeouts, 0.827 WHIP in 61.2 innings pitched) could be had, as they are probably among the top arms on the free agent market."
Yates would be a fantastic pickup for the Cardinals. He had a 1.17 ERA in 2024 with the Rangers across 61 appearances. He's projected to land a roughly $6 million deal this winter by Spotrac. If that's realistic, the Cardinals absolutely should get involved.
