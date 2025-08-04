Red Sox All-Star's Free Agency Could Spur Nolan Arenado Talks With Cardinals
Last offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals attempted to trade Nolan Arenado to clear payroll space. An agreed upon trade with the Houston Astros fell through when Arenado used his no-trade clause to block the deal.
The Cardinals attempted to move him to the Boston Red Sox, but those chances were dashed when they signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract.
However, Bregman could opt out at the end of the year. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicts that Bregman will sign with the Detroit Tigers.
"Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120M contract this past winter, but he can opt out either this winter or next if he so chooses," Miller wrote.
"If he even remotely maintains what has been easily his most impressive OPS since nearly winning AL MVP in 2019, it doesn't take a leap of faith to assume he will re-enter free agency."
Should Bregman opt out and sign elsewhere, perhaps the Red Sox and Cardinals could reopen trade talks for Arenado.
The eight-time All-Star has struggled in 2025, hitting just .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a .660 OPS. His offense has declined significantly, which means St. Louis likely won't get a great return for Arenado if he is dealt, even if they decide to eat more of his remaining salary.
However, this could open the door for St. Louis to deal their third baseman, open up the spot for Nolan Gorman and clear some payroll space for 2026. Soon-to-be President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom recently worked in the same role with the Red Sox, and helped develop Boston's strong farm system.
