Red Sox Could Be Best Trade Fit For Cardinals Ace, Per MLB Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly headed for a long and stressful rebuild over the next few years and the big moves might begin this offseason.
St. Louis has already made a few big moves, but the offseason is when players like Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Arenado could be moved. Gray has dominated headlines over the last few days because of the recent news that he might be more willing to waive his no-trade clause this year than he was in the past.
FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray recently listed the Boston Red Sox as one of the top trade suitors in a potential offseason deal for Gray.
Red Sox listed as best trade fit for Sonny Gray, per MLB insider
"The Red Sox would also be a fit for Peralta and maybe that’s a better fit than Gray, but I could see A.J. Preller being aggressive for Peralta. Just my own speculation. Alas, we’ll go with Gray here," Murray wrote. "The Red Sox reaped the reward of acquiring Garrett Crochet last trade deadline. They were optimistic that Walker Buehler would be a strong complement to him in the rotation, but that didn’t work out.
"Insert Gray, who has been a very productive starter across 13 seasons in the majors, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1925 strikeouts. Gray has a no-trade clause, something he has previously seemed unwilling to waive. But with the Cardinals in a transition period with young players asserting into more prominent roles, Gray has become more willing to waive it."
The Red Sox have a lot of talent on their roster, but they could use some help in the pitching staff, especially going into next year. Boston has a few talented top prospects who could step up, but it wouldn't hurt to add Gray to take Walker Buehler's place from the beginning of the season.
This would give the Red Sox a more stable pitching rotation instead of a staff full of question marks.
A trade for Gray likely wouldn't be too expensive either, as long as Boston is willing to take on most of the veteran's contract. This deal would make sense for both teams, as it would push them in the directions they want to go.
