Top 3 Sonny Gray Replacements As Cardinals Trade Buzz Heats Up
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason and trade rumors are already swirling. Pitcher Sonny Gray might be the first Cardinals star to be traded this winter, as his name is the hottest on the market right now.
Gray has a no-trade clause, but it seems like there's growing speculation that he will waive it for a deal to the right situation.
But if the Cardinals have a chance to trade Gray, it's likely they will. But if they opt for this aggressive rebuild, who will replace the righty in St. Louis?
Here are three internal options to replace Gray if the Cardinals decide to trade him:
LHP Ixan Henderson
The Cardinals have a few top pitching prospects who could land in the big leagues next year, but there's also quite an intriguing under-the-radar option: Ixan Henderson.
Henderson has thrown over 130 innings this year and holds a 2.59 ERA at the Double-A level. He has a tendency to walk a few too many hitters, but the lefty is dominant when he's in and around the zone.
With the right performance in spring training, Henderson could be a dark horse to crack the rotation in St. Louis out of the spring.
RHP Tink Hence
Cardinals top pitching prospect Tink Hence struggled with injuries this year, but he was dominant in 2024. He spent that entire season at the Double-A level and made 20 starts. This season, he hasn't been able to stay healthy, but when he's on the field, he's dominant.
If the Cardinals trade Gray, they could begin shaping Hence to slot into the starting rotation as early as opening week. Hence will have the entire offseason to build his arm up to strength.
If the righty can put together a dominant offseason and spring training, he has a chance to crack the rotation in March.
LHP Quinn Mathews
The clearest fit to replace Gray is the Cardinals most MLB-ready prospect pitcher, Quinn Mathews.
Mathews is a dominant lefty who battled back from an injury this season. His walk rate is concerning, but every other factor in his game is dominant. The Cardinals have the entire offseason to shape him into the big league pitcher that he needs to be in order to dominate above Triple-A.
The lefty is likely going to begin the season on the Cardinals' major league roster, replacing one of Gray or Miles Mikolas. There's a chance that Mathews doesn't pitch in the minor leagues again after this year.
