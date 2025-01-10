Royals Listed As Potential Landing Spot For Cardinals $260 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of an offseason that is quite frustrating for their fans. Instead of trying to contend in 2025, the Cardinals are taking a step back and will look to trade certain players.
Nolan Arenado is a player that St. Louis has been looking to trade all offseason, yet they have not found a suitor for him. This is what they hope to accomplish as they try to lower their payroll for 2025.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the Kansas City Royals as a team that the Cardinals could potentially look to make a trade with involving the eight-time All-Star.
"The Royals could use a proven run producer to take some of the load off Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino in the middle of the lineup. Arenado would also be a clear upgrade over incumbent third baseman Maikel García, who probably fits better in a super-utility role on a contending team," Reuter wrote.
"Are they willing to take on Arenado's remaining salary for a player who is on the other side of his prime years?"
The Royals might be reluctant to take on a significant portion of Arenado's contract, given that they are a smaller-market team. But they could use a slugger.
As for the Cardinals, third base would then be opened up for either Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman. Even Brendan Donovan and Jordan Walker could take reps at the position as St. Louis tries to figure out what they have for the future.
