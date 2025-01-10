Yankees Eyeing Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Free Agency, Per Insider
The New York Yankees already signed one former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star this offseason and it sounds like they have at least some interest in another.
New York signed Paul Goldschmidt earlier in the offseason and it seems like it is looking to add another infielder. One player the Yankees reportedly have their eye on is former Cardinals All-Star Paul DeJong, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"If there’s no (Marcus Stroman) deal, they’d still have spending money for an infielder, and the Rockies’ Brendan Rodgers and Paul DeJong, who ended last season with the Royals, are among decent options they’re considering," Heyman said.
DeJong was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur by the Cardinals and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 and spent the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.
The veteran infielder appeared in 139 games last season with the Royals and White Sox and had 24 home runs and 56 RBIs. It's not shocking that the Yankees have a level of interest in him. New York has a question at third base right now and DeJong would be a cheap option to help.
The Yankees have Jazz Chisholm Jr., but there has been speculation that they could move him to second base rather than man third base. Adding someone like DeJong would then fill the hole.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Hurler Leaving St. Louis For $10 Million Orioles Deal