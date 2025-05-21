Should Cardinals Give St. Louis Fan-Favorite Second Shot?
The St. Louis Cardinals made what has turned out to be the right decision this past offseason.
There were questions heading up to the deadline about whether or not the Cardinals should've picked up Kyle Gibson's club option for the 2025 season. The Cardinals ultimately opted to go in a different direction and he eventually signed with the Baltimore Orioles very late.
Gibson signed with the Baltimore Orioles on March 21st and made his season debut at the big league level on April 29th against the New York Yankees. Gibson made just four starts with Baltimore and allowed 23 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings pitched. The Orioles recently released him which then ultimately led to some speculation about whether the Cardinals should go back to him now.
That probably isn't the best idea. The Cardinals could use a little more depth in the minors, but adding someone like Gibson after that stint wouldn't really work for the big leaague club. Right now, the Cardinals are 27-22 on the season so far. Their rotation has held up well despite the loss of Gibson. Last year, he made 30 starts for the Cardinals and pitched to a 4.24 ERA across 169 2/3 innings pitched. That's exactly what the club asked out of him.
Even after the Cardinals turned down his club option there were rumors that there was interest from the two sides about coming back together. That isn't necessary for St. Louis right now.
