Cardinals Found New 'Game-Changer' In Dustin May

The St. Louis Cardinals have a new starting pitcher coming to town that fans should be excited about.

Cardinals president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, said during the winter meetings that the club will be adding starting pitching. At the time, he said he didn't know when that would be, but made it clear that pitching was a priority. Well, it didn't take long for the club to act. On Dec. 13, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that former Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox pitcher Dustin May and the Cardinals were in agreement on a deal.

"Right-hander Dustin May and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a free agent contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on x.

Dustin May is an exciting addition

Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

May is 28 years old and is the exact type of pitcher the Cardinals should've been pursuing. He has significant upside, but injuries have derailed his career to this point. If he can put it together and stay healthy, he's the type of hurler that can help the top of the rotation at a discount. Don't just take a writer's word for it, though. Former Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson said he believes May can be a "game-changer" on "Cardinals Territory."

"I think that he's a guy that, like you said, has the upside with that electric stuff," Gibson said on "Cardinal Territory." "I think that he can be somebody that is a game-changer for the rotation if he has another full season. I haven't looked at his outliers and kind of the advanced numbers to see, you know maybe what the FIP is.

"Maybe he had a couple outings in that 130 innings that inflated that ERA a little bit. But nearly a strikeout per inning. He's got some funk to his delivery and he throws hard and I'm trying to remember the most recent injury here. Last year, was that his first full season off the most recent Tommy John? So, I think that the further you get away from that, I think the better he's going to be."

Bloom has been clear about St. Louis' intentions and has made solid moves so far.

