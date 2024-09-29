Speculation Building Cardinals Star Could Leave For Astros
Will the St. Louis Cardinals have to find a new first baseman this winter?
There certainly is a strong possibility of this right now. The Cardinals have just one game left in the season, and then they will need to go back to the drawing board. St. Louis' biggest decision of the winter will be about the future of star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
He will be a free agent, and there has been speculation on both sides of the discussion. Some have said that the two sides will come together on a new deal. And some have speculated that Goldschmidt's time in St. Louis is coming to an end.
It's still too early to know, but FanSided's Josh Jacobs predicted that his time is coming to an end with the Cardinals, and he will sign with a team like the Houston Astros.
"There was a brief stretch in the second half where Paul Goldschmidt was hitting at a level that it would be foolish not to at least consider a reunion with the future Hall of Famer," Jacobs said. "But as September went on, Goldschmidt slowed down again, and unless he has a huge final series against the Giants, he will finish below league average as a hitter in 2024...
"It is a shame, really. Goldschmidt has been a great Cardinal and individually has had a ton of success in St. Louis. But not much has really come from his time here in the postseason, and there was a real trajectory just two years ago for Goldschmidt to retire as a Cardinal and be inducted as a Cardinal into the Hall of Fame...I am sure both sides will talk about a reunion this offseason, but I think it is far more likely the club will go in a different direction, and Goldschmidt will find himself with a team like Houston, Arizona, Seattle, or another contender that could use a bat in 2025."
Could Goldschmidt land with the Astros? This isn't the first time they have been mentioned and likely won't be the last.
