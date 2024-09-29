Inside The Cardinals

Speculation Building Cardinals Star Could Leave For Astros

Could the Cardinals lose the star slugger this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 9, 2021; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; A general view of the Houston Astros logo statue outside of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches prior to the spring training game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2021; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; A general view of the Houston Astros logo statue outside of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches prior to the spring training game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the St. Louis Cardinals have to find a new first baseman this winter?

There certainly is a strong possibility of this right now. The Cardinals have just one game left in the season, and then they will need to go back to the drawing board. St. Louis' biggest decision of the winter will be about the future of star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

He will be a free agent, and there has been speculation on both sides of the discussion. Some have said that the two sides will come together on a new deal. And some have speculated that Goldschmidt's time in St. Louis is coming to an end.

It's still too early to know, but FanSided's Josh Jacobs predicted that his time is coming to an end with the Cardinals, and he will sign with a team like the Houston Astros.

"There was a brief stretch in the second half where Paul Goldschmidt was hitting at a level that it would be foolish not to at least consider a reunion with the future Hall of Famer," Jacobs said. "But as September went on, Goldschmidt slowed down again, and unless he has a huge final series against the Giants, he will finish below league average as a hitter in 2024...

"It is a shame, really. Goldschmidt has been a great Cardinal and individually has had a ton of success in St. Louis. But not much has really come from his time here in the postseason, and there was a real trajectory just two years ago for Goldschmidt to retire as a Cardinal and be inducted as a Cardinal into the Hall of Fame...I am sure both sides will talk about a reunion this offseason, but I think it is far more likely the club will go in a different direction, and Goldschmidt will find himself with a team like Houston, Arizona, Seattle, or another contender that could use a bat in 2025."

Could Goldschmidt land with the Astros? This isn't the first time they have been mentioned and likely won't be the last.

More MLB: Beloved Former Cardinal Will Be Option If Manager Job Opens

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News