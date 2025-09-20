Inside The Cardinals

St. Louis In Trouble; Cardinals Must Make Crucial Oli Marmol Decision

The Cardinals need to make a decision with their manager in the offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) and St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) go over the parameters of the playing field with home plate umpire Hanahan before their game at American Family Field. Also pictured is third base umpire Jeramie Rehak. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly set to fall a few games short of the postseason this year. Coming into the year, it didn't seem like the Cardinals would be competitive at all, but they exceeded expectations early in the season. St. Louis was competitive for a few months, but fell off at the trade deadline and opted to sell. Since then, the National League wild card race has sputtered, but the Cardinals will likely still fall short.

The Cardinals will need to make a few big decisions this winter.

CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently suggested Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol could be on the hot seat in the offseason as the team hands over the power to Chaim Bloom. Bloom is set to take over as the next president of baseball operations in St. Louis.

Could Cardinals' Oliver Marmol be on the hot seat?

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmo
Aug 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout during the game against against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Marmol is under contract for 2026, and indications are that Chaim Bloom, who will soon take over as the Cardinals' new president of baseball operations, will retain the manager for the final season of that contract (and maybe more)," Perry wrote. "However, the other reality is that the Cardinals under Marmol will soon have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.

"They're also on pace for their second losing season under Marmol in the last three years and their third straight season with a negative run differential. Still, the organizational emphasis right now is on player development, and Marmol has been fairly adept at his oversight role in that plan while also working with complicated rosters. "

Marmol should be on the hot seat, as the Cardinals have struggled over the past few seasons. St. Louis has high expectations, and Marmol hasn't been able to come close to meeting them.

But all signs seem to point to the fact that he'll be back in St. Louis next year. Bloom will likely use Marmol as the manager going forward, but it's safe to assume his seat will be hot.

If Marmol and the Cardinals continue to struggle next season and beyond, the first person to go might be the manager.

Zach Pressnell
