St. Louis In Trouble; Cardinals Must Make Crucial Oli Marmol Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly set to fall a few games short of the postseason this year. Coming into the year, it didn't seem like the Cardinals would be competitive at all, but they exceeded expectations early in the season. St. Louis was competitive for a few months, but fell off at the trade deadline and opted to sell. Since then, the National League wild card race has sputtered, but the Cardinals will likely still fall short.
The Cardinals will need to make a few big decisions this winter.
CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently suggested Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol could be on the hot seat in the offseason as the team hands over the power to Chaim Bloom. Bloom is set to take over as the next president of baseball operations in St. Louis.
Could Cardinals' Oliver Marmol be on the hot seat?
"Marmol is under contract for 2026, and indications are that Chaim Bloom, who will soon take over as the Cardinals' new president of baseball operations, will retain the manager for the final season of that contract (and maybe more)," Perry wrote. "However, the other reality is that the Cardinals under Marmol will soon have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.
"They're also on pace for their second losing season under Marmol in the last three years and their third straight season with a negative run differential. Still, the organizational emphasis right now is on player development, and Marmol has been fairly adept at his oversight role in that plan while also working with complicated rosters. "
Marmol should be on the hot seat, as the Cardinals have struggled over the past few seasons. St. Louis has high expectations, and Marmol hasn't been able to come close to meeting them.
But all signs seem to point to the fact that he'll be back in St. Louis next year. Bloom will likely use Marmol as the manager going forward, but it's safe to assume his seat will be hot.
If Marmol and the Cardinals continue to struggle next season and beyond, the first person to go might be the manager.
