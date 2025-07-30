Surprise Contender Emerging Cardinals' Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals have some pieces on their roster right now that could bring back a pretty penny ahead of Thursday night's trade deadline.
The biggest trade piece for the Cardinals right now obviously is Ryan Helsley. By the time the trade deadline passes on Thursday night, there's a very real possibility that Helsley is the best reliever moved. At the very least, he's the top reliever currently on the trade block. He's taken a somewhat step backward from his performance last year, but he's still having a strong season ahead of free agency. Plus, with Emmanuel Clase coming off the trade block, it's hard to argue against Helsley as the top available reliever.
Beyond Helsley, the biggest question for the team certainly is the future of third baseman Nolan Arenado. The future Hall of Famer seemed guaranteed to move this past offseason but stuck around thanks to his no-trade clause. There was a time this season in which Arenado said this season has been the most fun he's had playing baseball in a bit. Since then, the Cardinals have been inconsistent, though.
MLB.com's John Denton floated the Philadelphia Phillies as a potential fit to bring both Helsley and Arenado to town and noted that Bryce Harper has made it clear he would move to the outfield to open up a corner infield spot.
"When the supply shrank, the demand for a closer as proven and dominant as Helsley only intensified. As many as 10 MLB teams have inquired about Helsley, per a source." Denton said. "If the Phillies win the battle for Helsley, could the deal be a combination package that also includes Arenado? Of course, the 10-time Gold Glover would have to approve such a deal, but that transaction would certainly satisfy his wish to play for a championship contender. Superstar slugger Bryce Harper has reportedly let it be known in Philadelphia that he would gladly switch back to the outfield if the Phillies acquire another corner infielder that makes them more potent."
No matter what happens, at least the rumors and drama will end on Thursday.
