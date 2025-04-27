Surprise Suitor Emerging For Cardinals' 2-Time All-Star: Report
The St. Louis Cardinals will be very interesting to follow over the next few months.
The season seemingly can go one of two ways. If the Cardinals can rack up some wins and make a run at a playoff spot, maybe we could see them add some pieces and go for it in John Mozeliak's final year as the team's president of baseball operations -- or at least stick with the current roster. Or, if the Cardinals struggle, maybe they could roll with a youth movement and pull off some trades around the deadline involving veterans.
The two guys who have been talked about the most are third baseman Nolan Arenado and closer Ryan Helsley for the Cardinals. It will be interesting to see if any moves happen. Both were talked about this past offseason, but nothing got done. We'll see what happens, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared an intriguing nugget of information on Sunday in saying the Arizona Diamondbacks are a team showing interest in Helsley already.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams, already are keeping a close eye on Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who will likely be dealt by the trade deadline," Nightengale said. "Yet, the Phillies are adamant they will not include top prospects Andrew Painter or Aidan Miller in any trade.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks, with lefty reliever A.J. Puk sidelined for the foreseeable future, also have interest in Helsley."
It's still too early, but soon enough the summer will be here and trade news will explode.
