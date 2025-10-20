Three Potential Cardinals Free-Agent Targets Who Might Win 2025 World Series
Unless they're the world's greatest sleight of hand artists, the St. Louis Cardinals are not going to be major players in this year's free agency window.
Everything the Cardinals have said and done over the last year and a half signifies that a rebuild of some scale is coming. Expensive veterans will likely be traded, a youth movement that started in earnest this year will continue, and any free-agent signings are likely to be cost-controlled.
So whether they wind up surprise wild-card contenders next year or simply want to stockpile some pieces to sell at the trade deadline, here are some intriguing free agency fits from the final three teams left playing for a World Series this season.
Toronto Blue Jays - SP Chris Bassitt
The Cardinals have a lot of young starting pitchers who should factor into the mix next spring, from returners Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore to prospects Tink Hence and Quinn Matthews. But they could really use a sturdy veteran to show them the ropes early in the season, ideally one who brings big-game experience but won't break the bank.
Enter Chris Bassitt, who could slip through the cracks among the big-market teams looking to sign pitchers to win now. The 36-year-old still threw 170 1/3 innings with a 3.96 ERA this season, and could be a nice trade chip for St. Louis if they're out of the race by the end of July.
Seattle Mariners - RP Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson was the definition of pretty good this season. He's the type of veteran arm no one thinks about entering free agency, but who usually winds up taking the ball 60-something times throughout the season and does a pretty good job of shutting down lefties.
As those pitchers go, Ferguson will also likely be one of the cheaper ones on the market this winter, and could then either become a staple in a Cardinals bullpen that is only returning one lefty that proved to be reliable this year in JoJo Romero, or net the team something at the deadline.
Los Angeles Dodgers - OF Michael Conforto
This is admittedly a weird one, and it only makes sense if the Cardinals trade away Lars Nootbaar and maybe Brendan Donovan too. But Conforto's stock has never been lower after his brutal year in a Dodgers uniform, and if there's anyone whose trade value could increase the most between the end of the World Series and next July, it might be him.
In his 10-year career, Conforto still holds a very respectable 115 OPS+. Maybe he can be a strong-sided platoon outfielder/designated hitter for a non-contender during the first half and net that team a decent prospect by reverting to his career norms.
