Cardinals Predicted To Land Ex-Dodgers, Red Sox Veteran Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild right now and they've already traded Sonny Gray to kick it off in a big way. They're likely going to swing a few more trades before the offseason is over.

But the Cardinals could still dive into free agency to add veteran talent to the roster. There's a chance the Cardinals look to add to their starting rotation after trading Gray.

Joey Peterson of Just Baseball recently predicted the Cardinals would sign veteran pitcher Walker Buehler to a contract this offseason. Buehler has spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Dodgers over the past few seasons.

Walker Buehler could be the perfect fit for the Cardinals

Sep 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Walker Buehler (31) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"This is a rotation that lacks experience and production, especially after parting ways with Gray. Many of the names in this rotation are unproven and coming off down campaigns," Peterson wrote. "The upcoming season will be an important one for the front office to get an idea for who will be a part of the rotation moving forward.

"Enter Walker Buehler. A two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler is one of the premier big-game pitchers of the last two decades. Now, nobody is expecting the Cardinals to compete for a World Series title in 2025, but having that type of pitcher in the clubhouse could be extremely advantageous for the development of the Cardinals’ young arms as they find their footing in Major League Baseball."

The Cardinals have a very young pitching staff after losing Gray to the trade and Miles Mikolas to free agency. They could benefit greatly from adding a trialed veteran like Buehler.

Buehler would also benefit from a deal with the Cardinals. He'd be pitching without the pressure of a postseason run on his back, which could allow him to gain a bit of momentum going forward. The righty needs to turn his career back around.

This idea would make sense for both sides. While it wouldn't push the Cardinals to a World Series title, it would help the team in the long run by giving them a bridge pitcher until their prospects are ready for the big leagues.

