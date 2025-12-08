Cardinals Predicted To Land Ex-Dodgers, Red Sox Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild right now and they've already traded Sonny Gray to kick it off in a big way. They're likely going to swing a few more trades before the offseason is over.
But the Cardinals could still dive into free agency to add veteran talent to the roster. There's a chance the Cardinals look to add to their starting rotation after trading Gray.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Joey Peterson of Just Baseball recently predicted the Cardinals would sign veteran pitcher Walker Buehler to a contract this offseason. Buehler has spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Dodgers over the past few seasons.
Walker Buehler could be the perfect fit for the Cardinals
"This is a rotation that lacks experience and production, especially after parting ways with Gray. Many of the names in this rotation are unproven and coming off down campaigns," Peterson wrote. "The upcoming season will be an important one for the front office to get an idea for who will be a part of the rotation moving forward.
"Enter Walker Buehler. A two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler is one of the premier big-game pitchers of the last two decades. Now, nobody is expecting the Cardinals to compete for a World Series title in 2025, but having that type of pitcher in the clubhouse could be extremely advantageous for the development of the Cardinals’ young arms as they find their footing in Major League Baseball."
The Cardinals have a very young pitching staff after losing Gray to the trade and Miles Mikolas to free agency. They could benefit greatly from adding a trialed veteran like Buehler.
Buehler would also benefit from a deal with the Cardinals. He'd be pitching without the pressure of a postseason run on his back, which could allow him to gain a bit of momentum going forward. The righty needs to turn his career back around.
This idea would make sense for both sides. While it wouldn't push the Cardinals to a World Series title, it would help the team in the long run by giving them a bridge pitcher until their prospects are ready for the big leagues.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Trade Fan Favorite Star, Former Top Prospect
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org