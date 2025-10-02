Tigers Could Be Potential Suitor For Cardinals $260 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason after finishing in fourth place in the National League Central with a 78-84 record. It was their second losing season in the last three years. Their transition of power is officially complete, as Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. A new era has begun in St. Louis.
What will remain the same from last offseason, however, is that the Cardinals are looking to trade Nolan Arenado. He had a very limited list of teams he would accept a trade to last winter, and he acknowledged that he would have to expand that list this winter.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants listed the Detroit Tigers as one of five new teams he could consider this offseason.
Tigers Could Be Potential Landing Spot For Nolan Arenado
"For Arenado, the Tigers represent a true contender, and the fact that they are in the American League gives them an even clearer path to the World Series compared to National League contenders," Jacobs wrote.
"Arenado regressed again offensively this year, but any team looking to acquire him is likely hoping that he is able to produce more in their uniform than he did in St. Louis the last two years. While he's not the same defender he once was, he's still one of the better defensive third basemen in the sport, and he would provide another veteran presence in the Tigers' clubhouse as they look to move from a young, exciting team to true contenders."
Arenado had a rough year offensively, slashing .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS. However, his defense remains solid, and he could be a huge addition for a Tigers team looking to take the next step in 2026.
Detroit is obviously currently in the postseason, unlike the Cardinals, but they could use one more bat if they don't end up winning a title this October.
Arenado is an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover, five-time Silver Slugger and a six-time Platinum Glove Award winner. Going to Detroit would allow him to play for a true contender while giving the Cardinals an opportunity to open up third base for one of their younger players such as JJ Wetherholt or even Nolan Gorman.
It will be interesting to see where Arenado lands if the Cardinals are able to trade him.
