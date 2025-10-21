Two Cardinals Sluggers Drawing Early Trade Interest
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few logjams to clear up and it already sounds like there are teams out there willing to help the club out with this.
One of the biggest talking points heading into the 2025 season for the Cardinals was the team’s “runway” players. Before the season, the Cardinals talked about the need for evaluation. The Cardinals didn't rebuild the roster before the season, but made it a point to give guys, including Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, extended looks to see if they could be a part of the long-term vision for the team.
Alec Burleson seemingly wasn't in that conversation at the beginning of the season, but he was phenomenal all season and has put himself in a position to potentially help this team for a while. But, the club does need to clear some space and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that teams have called about Gorman and Burleson.
"A few teams are curious what it will take to acquire Nolan Gorman via trade or Alec Burleson," Goold said. "And the Cardinals will have those talks. The return will be key in all of these discussions because the Cardinals may see Burleson as a better fit for their timetable than say (Brendan Donovan) or (Lars Nootbaar), who are closer to free agency."
The Cardinals should trade Nolan Gorman over Alec Burleson
Gorman and Burleson are both young and have plenty of potential. The Cardinals have been trying to see what they can get out of Gorman over the last few years, although his role has been very inconsistent due to the logjams on the roster.
Gorman has been known for his power. He clubbed 14 homers this season -- good for fourth on the team -- but didn't get on base much and hit just over .200 at .205. A lot was said about how he didn't have a consistent role early on in 2025. Well, Nolan Arenado went onto the Injured List just after the trade deadline and didn't play again until Sept. 15th. From Aug. 1st through Sept. 14th, Gorman slashed .198/.298/.351 with five homers in 38 games while seeing more consistent time at third base.
Burleson was a .290 hitter with 18 homers and 69 RBIs in 139 games played at 26 years old. If the Cardinals have to choose between the two, the decision seems obvious. Burleson should be the guy to stay.
More MLB: Nolan Arenado Isn’t Only Cardinals Star Drawing Trade Interest