Nolan Arenado Isn’t Only Cardinals Star Drawing Trade Interest
It certainly sounds like every veteran on the St. Louis Cardinals is going to at least be considered on the trade block this winter.
This isn't just an idea specific to Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray, who have been talked about the most over the last year. St. Louis is considering all avenues right now and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that the club has already "fielded interest" in both Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan among others.
"They have already fielded interest in Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan, and they will consider hearing offers from them," Goold said. "A few teams are curious what it will take to acquire Nolan Gorman via trade or Alec Burleson. And the Cardinals will have those talks. The return will be key in all of these discussions because the Cardinals may see Burleson as a better fit for their timetable than say Donovan or Nootbaar, who are closer to free agency.
"Other teams are going to circle the Cardinals to discuss catching options, but the Cardinals want to give (Iván Herrera) time in spring to show he's a catcher, and that will obviously shape their view of depth at the position."
Chaim Bloom certainly doesn't have an easy few months ahead
Nootbaar and Donovan both are 28 years old. Nootbaar has five years of big league experience under his belt and Donovan is a four-year big league veteran. Both have a few years of team control and are inexpensive. That's why it makes sense for the Cardinals at least to see what others would pay for these two. But, that doesn't mean the Cardinals need to make a move. If the Cardinals were to keep either, it would arguably make more sense to keep Donovan. He's coming off an All-Star campaign and provides more flexibility for St. Louis than Nootbaar does.
The only guarantee for the Cardinals this offseason is that they are in flux as an organization. Chaim Bloom certainly doesn't have easy decisions ahead of him. Even with these two guys specifically, it's easier said than done to say who could make sense to get dealt. But, these are both guys who have spent a few years in St. Louis and have become fan-favorites for the organization. In reality, trading either would sting. Bloom is the guy who is going to have to weigh those decisions.
