Two Cardinals Stars Linked To AL Powerhouse In Recent Trade Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals have some tough decisions to make. They didn't make many moves in the offseason because it seemed like they were headed for a rebuild. However, they've won a lot of games and placed themselves in the middle of a postseason race.
The Cardinals have a handful of prime trade candidates who could be moves ahead of the trade deadline, but it's unclear if the team will look to sell at all considering how much success they're having this season.
Michael Brauner of Detroit Tigers On Si recently suggested the Tigers could look to swing a huge trade for expiring Cardinals pitchers Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde.
"Fedde, who has a 4.11 ERA over 16 starts this year after a breakout 2024 season, is a free agent after this year," Brauner wrote. "Helsley is also set to hit the open market, and though he has not quite been the same dominant force as last season, he still has a 3.41 ERA in 29 appearances with 16 saves.
"Both Cardinals right-handers are steady and reliable, which is exactly what the Tigers need. A package for both could likely be had without giving up any of their premium prospects and should be something that St. Louis is very interested in. If the price is right, look for Detroit to be very involved in trying to pull off a deal with the Cardinals as the July 31 deadline fast approaches."
Trading these two pitchers still makes sense for the Cardinals.
With the current state of the roster in St. Louis, it's unlikely they'll be able to run through the loaded National League in the postseason, if they make it that far anyway.
However, trading two expiring pitchers, both of whom are unlikely to return next season, wouldn't set the Cardinals back at all heading into the offseason. It would actually set them up for a lot more future success.
For the Tigers, trading for two top talents like this would be a huge move in the right direction. Helsley makes more sense for Detroit's roster, but Fedde is a solid fit, too.
