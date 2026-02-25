Cardinals Manager Provides Injury Update on Riley O’Brien

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a crucial season in terms of what they will be doing with their rebuild. They traded away several veterans and set the roster up to be a quick seller at the trade deadline. Their bullpen does at least look like a strength heading into 2026.

Unfortunately, right-hander Riley O'Brien suffered a calf injury early in camp, which will likely take him out of the World Baseball Classic. He was set to pitch for Team Korea in this year's tournament.

However, he appears to be progressing well. Manager Oli Marmol provided a promising update on his hard-throwing right-hander.

Marmol's update on O'Brien

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) shakes hands with catcher Leonardo Bernal (13) during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"“Everything has been feeling really good. We've kept the arm going. It was just a matter of making sure we felt good about the lower half,” said Marmol.

The calf injury certainly slowed him down in spring training, and it may even cost him some time in the regular season. Fortunately though, there are no issues with his arm, and once he does come back, he should be in good shape as the Cardinals look towards the season.

He appeared in 42 games last year, going 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA and recording six saves. He brings swing and miss capability to the Cardinals' bullpen, as well as high velocity, so if he can get healthy soon, the Cardinals will have a serious weapon out of their relief corps.

The arm doesn't appear to be an issue, but the leg injury is significant enough that he will likely have to miss the World Baseball Classic. Still, if they can get him back before Opening Day and get him in some games during Grapefruit League play, the Cardinals' bullpen should be just fine.

They don't have a set closer, but O'Brien is somebody who could serve in that role as the season plays out. He's a good option to have at the back end of the bullpen with his high velocity, so if he can get healthy, the Cardinals should be in good shape in terms of their bullpen.

It's smart to be careful with him since he is coming off of an injury, but it appears that things are progressing quite well for the veteran right-hander, and if that continues, he should be ready to go for Opening Day as the Cardinals begin what will be a very different type of season.