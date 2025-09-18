Why Cardinals Should Avoid Jordan Walker Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be in some unchartered waters this upcoming offseason but even with that being said, one player the club shouldn't give up on yet is outfielder Jordan Walker.
He's a polarizing figure right now for the Cardinals. He has all of the talent in the world. He was a former No. 1 prospect for the Cardinals and is just 23 years old. In the team's recent history, there have been times in which the Cardinals have been quick to give up on outfielders only to see them thrive elsewhere. That shouldn't become the case with Walker.
The St. Louis Cardinals have outfield choices to make
There's no doubt this season hasn't been great for him. He's slashing .213/.269/.299 with five home runs and 36 RBIs in 102 games played. But, again, he's just 23 years old. Walker isn't even close to the average age of a big leaguer yet. Especially with the uncertainty around the team moving forward, he's someone who has shown glimpses of that big potential.
Take a look back at his rookie year. Walker struggled at times, but ended up slashing .276/.342/.445 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 117 games. That was at 21 years old. The talent is there, he just has to find a way to put it together. Recently, Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown talked about his preparation.
"On his daily structure level is, at some point in time he's going to have to devote more focus on preparation," Brown said. "We've had long conversations on this. ... When Jordan Walker is ready to be good, we all know the potential. I don't even think he knows the ceiling."
Clearly, there are things that can be fixed. At just 23 years old, it's not shocking that he may not prepare the right way. That's why you have veterans around. The Cardinals in general have been up-and-down over the last few years with plenty of inconsistency. There are going to be more changes coming this winter as well. With that being said, Walker shouldn't be one. If they can get him preparing the right way, this is still a guy who can be a cornerstone piece.
