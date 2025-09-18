Why Cardinals’ Top 3 Prospects Will Define St. Louis’ Future
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a long offseason ahead, but fans really shouldn't be giving up hope at this time.
There's a lot to be excited about for the future of this team and it starts in the minor leagues. The Cardinals have a few potential future stars down their working their way up to St. Louis. If the Cardinals can get back to consistent contention, they are going to need these guys to be hits in the majors, and they have shown flashes of that.
Here's a look at the top three prospects for the Cardinals and how they have done this season.
The Cardinals have a bright future
No. 1: JJ Wetherholt - Infielder
Wetherholt is just 23 years old and it will be somewhat of a shock if he doesn't start the 2026 season up in the majors. This is the guy for fans to follow closely. He is one of the top prospects overall in baseball and has future star written all over him. He's played 106 games so far this season and is slashing .309/.427/.511 with 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 28 doubles, two triples, and 77 runs scored in 106 games played across Double-A and Triple-A. He is the building block for the St. Louis Cardinals. If he pans out as many expect, he could be the team's next potential homegrown All-Star.
No. 2: Liam Doyle - Pitcher
Doyle was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and is already in Double-A. He's made just two total professional appearances so far. But, he has the potential to be a frontline ace for this team for years to come. The Cardinals have to develop him right, but either in 2026 or 2027, he'll likely be in St. Louis and the rotatino could be built around him.
No. 3: Leonardo Bernal - Catcher
The Cardinals are loaded with catchers right now, but Bernal stands above. He's the highest-rated of the catching prospects at No. 3 in the system. He's not as clear-cut as the other two on this list, but he's in Double-A and not far from the majors.
Wetherholt and Doyle specifically have the makings of a front of the rotation starter and potential All-Star infielder. If they both work out, that immediately changes the perception of St. Louis' future.
