Has Andre Pallante Pitched Himself Out Of Cardinals' 2026 Plans?
The St. Louis Cardinals' 2025 season is winding down with no playoffs in sight.
St. Louis has a 74-79 record and looks like it has a long offseason ahead of it. The Cardinals will have a few weeks to get its bearings as the playoffs rage on before having to make any really big decisions. St. Louis' biggest free agent this upcoming offseason is Miles Mikolas because the club traded Steven Matz, Ryan Helsley, and Phil Maton away.
The Cardinals aren't as far off as you'd probably expect. They have just 74 wins, which obviously isn't where they want to be. But, in the National League alone, the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Colorado Rockies have fewer wins. The Cardinals haven't been at the level the y want to be at, but they aren't too far off.
What will the Cardinals do with Andre Pallante?
But, a new front office is coming in and that means changes. A lot has already been said about the expensive, veteran guys, like Nolan Arenado. But, another guy to watch this offseason is going to be right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante.
The 27-year-old was great in 2024. He had a 3.78 ERA in 29 total appearances -- including 20 starts. This year, that hasn't been the case. Pallante has a 5.29 ERA in 30 starts for the team this year. The biggest thing going for him is that the Cardinals don't have a ton of major league-ready starting pitching, especially if they let Mikolas walk in free agency and potentially trade Sonny Gray.
In that scenario, Pallante would seem like an easy option with the hope of a bounce back. If the rotation spots were to be clogged with veterans, or the Cardinals got out and sign someone, that could hurt Pallante's chances. He's someone who has been in the rotation and in the bullpen throughout his career. He'll very likely be back with the team next year, but his role isn't as defined after a tough season. What should the Cardinals do with him?
