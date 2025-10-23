Why Mariners 27-Year-Old Pitcher Could Make Sense For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals finished the 2025 season 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. They now are set for some big changes under Chaim Bloom as president of baseball operations.
This means that they will likely make some trades this coming offseason. Certain players could be on the move to clear out logjams.
Bloom has made clear that he hopes to add pitching to the Cardinals roster in 2026. They could potentially do this via trade or through free agency. Perhaps the Cardinals could take a look at Seattle Mariners starter Bryce Miller, who should receive some interest this offseason.
Why Targeting Bryce Miller Makes Sense For Cardinals
Miller brings swing-and-miss capability to a starting rotation, something St. Louis needs more of going forward. Also, with Miles Mikolas a free agent and Sonny Gray potentially on the way out via trade, the Cardinals have holes to fill.
Miller still has several years of team control left on his contract and won't be a free agent until 2030, so he could give the Cardinals a little stability as they try and navigate their rebuild.
He went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts this year. Perhaps the Cardinals could trade one of their left-handed bats to Seattle in order to bring Miller on board. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman or Alec Burleson could be players that the Mariners show interest in if they were to send Miller to St. Louis.
This could also leave room for the Cardinals to make a play for a starting pitcher in free agency, one that comes at a cheaper price. The Cardinals aren't expected to contend in 2026, but adding Miller would help them get younger and potentially even shed some salary with Gray.
If Miller can stay healthy, he can be a solid addition for St. Louis as they try to prepare for the future and build up their farm system for the next several years.
It will certainly be interesting to see what St. Louis decides to do. But it's clear that they need pitching, and Miller could be a solid fit for them, especially if Gray is ultimately traded away. That way, they could have Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore and Andre Pallante fill three spots and only have to add one spot this winter.
More MLB: Two Under-The-Radar Free Agents The Cardinals Can Target: Why They Make Sense