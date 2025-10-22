Two Under-The-Radar Free Agents The Cardinals Can Target: Why They Make Sense
The 2025 season was about as advertised for the St. Louis Cardinals, who went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third straight year. Now, things are different with Chaim Bloom in charge instead of John Mozeliak.
St. Louis was quiet last offseason, with their only free agent signing being Phil Maton. Bloom has already hinted that this offseason will be a little more active for the Cardinals and outlined some of their needs.
Their biggest need is likely starting pitching, but there are other areas of the roster than could use a bit of attention. Here are two under-the-radar free agents that Bloom could take a flier on.
Walker Buehler
Walker Buehler spent 2025 with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies and did not have good numbers. He went 10-7, but posted a 4.93 ERA in 24 starts and two relief appearances, a far cry from where he was at the beginning of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He was given a one-year contract by the Red Sox last offseason, but due to his struggles, he will likely cost a little bit less this winter. This would put him closer to the Cardinals preferred price range.
The Cardinals aren't going to pursue Dylan Cease, Ranger Suarez or Framber Valdez, but they could still find some value in somebody like Buehler. Sonny Gray also may be traded, so the Cardinals need at least one veteran presence in the rotation to help mentor the younger players.
Paul Sewald
Paul Sewald is a well-traveled veteran who was once one of the top late-inning relievers in Major League Baseball. However, he was limited to 22 games due to injuries this year and posted a 4.58 ERA with the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.
But St. Louis has a very young bullpen, especially after Maton, Ryan Helsley and Steven Matz were traded away at the deadline, so a veteran presence or two wouldn't hurt. Sewald is capable of closing but can also be used in middle-relief and setup roles if the Cardinals choose to stick with JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien as the closing options.
Sewald helped guide the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023, and he could serve as a mentor to some of the younger arms in the bullpen. The 35-year-old's market might not be too competitive, so it's a bang-for-buck move that Bloom could look to make to see if they can get some value out of the right-hander.
