Willson Contreras Clears Air On No-Trade Clause, Cardinals Future
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have plenty of questions to address this offseason and some no-trade clauses to navigate as well.
Specifically, the Cardinals will have to navigate no-trade clauses with Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras. Arenado and the team have both been clear about the interest in getting a deal done. For Gray, he recently opened the door to waive his no-trade clause for the first time. On Saturday, Contreras addressed his no-trade clause and made it clear that he would prefer to stay in St. Louis, but that he would be willing to listen if the right move came around, as shared by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Will the St. Louis Cardinals get a deal done?
"He's going to do the best he can to...create a better farm system," Contreras said. "I understand his point. I understand the path he's going to take. I just told him, I would like to be part of the process...I would like to be part of the process," Contreras said. "Because I would like to be a part of the young team that is going to need to have some kind of experience around them. That is what I express...
"He shared that he understands 'the business' and that he and Bloom agreed to remain on contact through the winter," Goold shared. "If the Cardinals are approached about a trade that makes sense for them, Contreras said he would be willing to listen and hear if it also makes sense for him.
But he repeatedly said his preference is to remain with the Cardinals."
Contreras has two years left on his five-year, $87.5 million deal before a club option in 2028.
This isn't shocking. Contreras has been the guy who has most publicly said that he wants to stay with the Cardinals. He's been saying it over and over since last year when trade rumors started to really heat up. At the end of the day, the Cardinals won't be able to trade Contreras unless he wants a deal to happen. It's interesting that he said he's willing to listen, but not shocking he wants to stay.
