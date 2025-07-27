Would Cardinals-Phillies 5-Player Proposal Move Needle?
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the top trade deadline candidates in baseball.
That, of course, is in reference to closer Ryan Helsley. But, he's not the only person who has been floated as a potential trade candidate. There's going to be much more noise than actual deals that will happen. That is the case each and every year. Reports have popped up about St. Louis being open to deals and there plenty of mock trades out there.
FanSided's Quinn Everts is someone who wrote up a mock trade, but theirs might be too far.
"Mock trade: Phillies add Brendan Donovan and Ryan Helsley for trio of top prospects," Everts said. "Before Phillies fans get mad at me for trading away the Phillies No. 2 prospect (Miller), No. 6 prospect (Abel) and No. 16 prospect (DeMartini), please consider what you're getting from the Cardinals. Helsley is the lockdown reliever this team needs, and would probably be the closer in Philadelphia. He's on an expiring deal but would provide two months of the relief pitching the Phils need so badly. And Donovan, who's under team control for at least two more years, is an elite contact hitter, a reliable and versatile defender who would fill the final hole in the Phils outfield with some high-level hitting.
"Cardinals could add three promising prospects. This package could very well fall into the category of a "sky high" offer that St. Louis wants. Abel is already an MLB-ready pitcher who's put together some impressive starts in Philadelphia this year, but Miller would be the big name prospect here. He's ranked No. 19 on MLB's Top 100 prospects list and is thought of as a future top-of-the-order bat in the majors, something the Cardinals would be salivating over."
A deal involving Helsley and Donovan seems aggressive. Should the Cardinals consider something like this?
