'Writing Might Be On The Wall': Ex-Cardinals All-Star Predicts Quiet Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have officially missed the postseason for the third consecutive year and are one loss away from their second losing season in that span entering their final series of the 2025 regular season. They'll look to play the role of spoiler on the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs and finish the year strong. This offseason, they are going to rebuild as Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations.
Both Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado have expressed a willingness to waive their no-trade clauses and go elsewhere. Willson Contreras is also a candidate to be moved. The 2026 squad may look a lot different than the 2025 team.
On the podcast "Serving It Up," former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn predicted that because of Gray and Arenado being willing to waive their no-trade clauses, it may be another rough offseason for Cardinals fans.
Lance Lynn Predicts Quiet Offseason In St. Louis
"If that's kind of the writing on the wall, two out of the three so far, I'm wondering have Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals already talked to them about 'we're not adding' already?" Lynn said.
"I don't think Sonny, Nolan and Willson would be open to a trade if they've told them, 'Hey, we've seen what we've got. Here's where we're looking to add. Do you still want to be a part of it?' If that was the conversation they're going to say, "Yeah, I want to be a part of it.' That's who they are. If that wasn't the conversation then it's 'Okay, I'm open to certain trade spots.'"
It would seem that St. Louis is unlikely to add anything of significance to their roster this coming offseason. If Gray and Arenado have already expressed a willingness to waive their no-trade clauses, then it is likely going to be another quiet offseason in St. Louis, which may not sit well with their fanbase.
But the time has come to rebuild and focus on the future. Gray has one year remaining on his contract and is owed $35 million in 2026, while Arenado is owed $42 million over the final two years of his deal, which expires after the 2027 season.
It will certainly be interesting to see where the Cardinals land and who will ultimately stay with the team and who will be traded away.
