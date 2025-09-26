Cardinals-Giants Trade Buzz Heating Up As Offseason Decision Looms
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of big offseason decisions to make this winter. One of their biggest decisions revolves around their ace, Sonny Gray. Gray has a no-trade clause, so it wouldn't be easy to move him, but it makes sense to try.
Gray is making a lot of money, so trading him would give the Cardinals more cap flexibility. He's also older, so it's unlikely the righty is on the team by the time the Cardinals rebuild is done.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rant recently suggested the San Francisco Giants could be a landing spot for Gray in the offseason.
Giants could be the perfect landing spot for Cardinals ace Sonny Gray
"The San Francisco Giants just got an up-close and personal look at Sonny Gray, as he twirled six innings of three-run ball (two earned runs) while striking out seven batters. He faced the Giants earlier this month as well at Busch Stadium and held them to three runs in 5.1 innings while striking out six batters en route to a St. Louis victory," Gauvain wrote. "The Giants have been seeking starting pitching help for several years now, and the trade of Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison only increased their need for reliable starters.
"Justin Verlander is set to be a free agent following the 2025 season, leaving the Giants with only Logan Webb and Robbie Ray as proven starters at the major-league level. Clearly, the Giants need a starting pitcher. They also have the financial flexibility to afford him. They've tried flexing their muscles in the free agent markets lately while falling short of stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. With the departure of Verlander this winter, the Giants could have enough financial flexibility to bring in Sonny Gray."
The Giants might be the top suitor in the Gray sweepstakes.
They have the money and prospect capital to get it done, which is a huge piece of the puzzle.
Their pitching rotation is depleted from the Rafael Devers trade. Adding Gray would provide a solid one- or two-year boost to the Giants' pitching staff.
It's also likely that San Francisco is ultra-aggressive to continue improving, as they haven't been able to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. San Francisco is certainly a team to watch in the Gray trade sweepstakes.
