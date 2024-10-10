Yankees Could 'Shop' For Cardinals $130 Million Star This Winter
What will the St. Louis Cardinals do with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter?
The most likely option seems to be that he will end up leaving the organization this winter. It was reported that the two sides would go in a different direction. But, the door doesn't seem to completely closed on a possible reunion.
We'll see what happens over the next few months, but the one thing that is clear is that Goldschmidt will be a hot commodity. Even with a down year in 2024, Goldschmidt still will be one of the better first basemen on the open market.
There are plenty of teams looking for an upgrade at first base, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold floated the New York Yankees as a possible fit.
"Goldschmidt will enter a free-agent pool rich with talent at first base and potential designated hitters," Goold said. "New York Mets lugger Pete Alonso, at 30, headlines the group, ready to go as far and high as his playoff performance takes him. But also in the mix at former (Chicago Cubs) fixture Anthony Rizzo, Goldschmidt’s Gold Glove replacement in Arizona Christian Walker, and Brewers’ bounce-back hitter Rhys Hoskins.
"Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will draw trade attention. Among the teams expected to shop for a first baseman are the (Houston Astros) club Goldschmidt grew up watching in the Houston area and the Yankees. Arizona could lose its first baseman to free agency and need one, and the same goes for the New York Mets."
New York currently has questions at first base. Rizzo has dealt with injuries all season, and the team turned to Ben Rice, D.J. LeMahieu, and Jon Berti in response. The Yankees have been linked to him in the past and likely will be linked to him in free agency.
