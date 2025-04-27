Yankees' Devin Williams Announcement Could Lead To Trade With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few players they could look to trade this season, but one player stands above the rest as the most likely player to be moved: closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley is on an expiring contract, and he's expected to sign a huge deal in free agency. It seems unlikely the Cardinals can re-sign him, so trading him for a huge haul, just like the Miami Marlins did with Tanner Scott last season, makes the most sense.
There are plenty of suitors, but the New York Yankees might be the most likely landing spot, especially after Aaron Boone's recent announcement on the struggles on closer Devin Williams.
Williams was added in a huge trade this offseason, but he's struggled tremendously with the Yankees. Boone recently decided Williams would be moved out of the closer role and into a bit of a lower leverage role until he returns to form, but the expectation is he will return to the closer spot in the near future.
This could set up a perfect trade for Helsley.
Adding the Cardinals' righty to a bullpen with Luke Weaver and Williams at the backend of games would give the Bronx Bombers a much better setup to finish games. If Williams continues to struggle, the Yankees would be able to slot Helsley in as the full-time closer. If Williams returns to form, the Yankees could use both righties as high leverage guys down the stretch.
You can never have too much bullpen help. Adding Helsley would be the best insurance on Williams the Yankees could get.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Slugger Continues Historic Start With Yankees