Astros Linked to Potential Trade for Cardinals All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be mostly set for 2026 as spring training approaches. They've added Dustin May and Ryne Stanek through free agency and traded veterans Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray after going 78-84 in 2025.

At this point, it looks as though Brendan Donovan will remain in St. Louis, at least until the trade deadline. But the chances of a deal before the season, while shrinking, are never zero. The Cardinals just need to get the best possible offer and take it if it comes.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes that the Houston Astros could be a surprise suitor.

Do Astros make sense for Cardinals?

Aug 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For the sake of variety, I'll throw the Astros in the mix," Axisa wrote. They want a left-handed bat and Donovan's versatility means it won't ever be difficult to get him in the lineup. Houston's farm system is not great and matching up with the Cardinals could be a challenge, but I could see them making a run at Donovan."

Ultimately, this is far-fetched. The Astros could certainly benefit from having Donovan around, but Chaim Bloom isn't going to just accept an offer for the sake of trading the All-Star second baseman. He's going to wait and see if he can get the best possible offer, and if that isn't available to him, then there's no deal.

The main suitors for Donovan right now are the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners. Those teams have been the most aggressive in their pursuit for Donovan, with Seattle and San Francisco being the frontrunners.

Those teams also have much better farm systems than Houston, which means that if a deal is going to happen, it will be between the Cardinals and one of the main suitors. Houston just doesn't have what Bloom and the Cardinals will be looking for, which is young and controllable starting pitching.

Stranger things have happened, but it's not something to bank on at this point. If anything, this is a far-fetched idea that isn't likely to come true. It will be interesting to see where Donovan ends up if he is traded though.

But for now, the most likely outcome is that he stays with the Cardinals.

