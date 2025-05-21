Yankees Expected To Lose Red-Hot Ex-Cardinals Star: Insider
The New York Yankees made one of the best decisions of this past offseason.
New York had a hole at first base and filled it by signing former St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt. He was coming off an inconsistent season, but still seemed like an upgrade for New York on paper. No one could've predicted just how much of an understatement that would be.
He looks rejuvenated and is having a bounce-back campaign for the ages. Goldschmidt has appeared in 47 games so far this season and is slashing .339/.392/.486 with five home runs, 25 RBIs, three stolen bases, 11 doubles, and 31 runs scored. Although he has been great, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said it's "unlikely" that he's back in New York in 2026.
"No. 17. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Yankees," Bowden said. "Age: 37. Bats: R Throws: R. OPS+: 149. Career WAR: 63.8. Goldschmidt is proving this season at 37 that he’s not done. He just needs an occasional rest to stay sharp. He has slashed .339/.392/.486 with five homers, 11 doubles and three steals. He’s at an age where he’s probably going to have to sign one-year contracts, like he did this time with the Yankees ($12.5 million deal). But he’s still a plus defender who can hit, run the bases and provide quiet leadership. It’s unlikely he returns to the Yankees in 2026 due to the emergence of Ben Rice, who would appear to be their long-term solution at first base starting next year."
