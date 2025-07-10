Yankees Likely Aiming Trade For Alternative To Cardinals $260 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees have been involved in trade rumors since last offseason but with the July 31 deadline approaching, both clubs appear uninvolved with each other.
The Yankees hold the top American League Wild Card spot and remain only 2 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. However, New York has a significant hole in their lineup to fill if it hopes to end 2025 as World Series champions.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, they don't have a solidified third baseman and will likely look to make a move for one in the coming weeks -- just not with the Cardinals.
"(Eugenio) Suárez is an excellent first step," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Thursday when outlining his predictions for this summer's trade deadline. "His power is undeniable, a perfect fit in the middle of any lineup. He plays third base, a black hole for New York this season. The Yankees could two-birds-one-stone a deal and get Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly from Arizona (Diamondbacks), too. But Suárez is the main target, because even if other third-base options exist -- Nolan Arenado in St. Louis, Ryan McMahon in Colorado (Rockies), Ke'Bryan Hayes in Pittsburgh (Pirates) -- they're owed significant money and are under contract for multiple years. Suárez's expiring contract would allow the Yankees a trial run, and if he thrives in the Bronx, all they would need to bring him back is cash. Best match: Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks."
Despite still being mentioned as a potential trade chip for New York, Arenado joining the Yankees before July 31 seems highly unlikely.
Arenado is signed through 2027 and is owed $31 million in the final two seasons of his eight-year, $260 million contract -- including the remainder of his $21 million salary for 2025.
Considering that Suárez is on an expiring contract, has belted 19 more home runs and 34 additional RBIs than the Cardinals' 10-time Gold Glove 3B this season, it's safe to say that the Yankees have a better option than to trade for Nado.
Given that the Yankees are financially squeezed, they would likely much rather trade for a more productive rental than commit to adding Arenado's remaining contract to their payroll.
Unless Suárez is traded elsewhere, it would be shocking to see the Bronx Bombers pursue a blockbuster trade for Arenado this season.
