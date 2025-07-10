Red Sox Urged To Complete Blockbuster Trade With Cardinals, Per Top Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals hope to remain in the playoff race but if things go south for the 11-time World Series champions, a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox could be imminent.
Before the Red Sox signed former Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman to a lucrative three-year, $120 million contract over the winter, Cardinals fan favorite Nolan Arenado was a top trade chip for Boston.
Fortunately for Boston, Bregman has exceeded expectations, so Arenado's dreams of joining the Red Sox have been placed on the back burner. However, there's another St. Louis star who could soon be moved to the iconic American League East rival.
"Red Sox relievers walk too many hitters and don't strike out enough," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Thursday when outlining his predictions for this summer's trade deadline. "Take away Aroldis Chapman-- the best reliever in the AL this season -- and the Red Sox have a middle-of-the-pack bullpen. Getting (Ryan) Helsley from St. Louis would give Boston arguably the top setup-closer combination in baseball and go a long way toward supporting a rotation that has been among the game's best over the past month. Best match: Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals."
Helsley has logged a 3-0 record with a 3.19 ERA, 35-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .252 batting average against and a 1.39 WHIP in 31 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Although the 30-year-old is having a down year after recording a St. Louis franchise-best 49 saves and being named the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year last season, Helsley would be a significant addition to the back of Boston's bullpen.
Considering that the Cardinals' chances of winning the World Series this year aren't high and Helsley becomes a free agent this upcoming offseason, it might make sense for St. Louis to send the gifted flamethrower to the Red Sox, who have a rich farm system.
With the Cardinals still in a bit of a rebuilding phase, landing a top prospect haul for Helsley before he potentially signs elsewhere this winter could be in St. Louis' best interest.
