Yankees Linked Again To Cardinals All-Star: 'Conditions Are Emerging'
The St. Louis Cardinals continue to find themselves in trade rumors with the New York Yankees.
The latest — ESPN’s Buster Olney linked St. Louis’ perennial Gold Glover to the Yanks on Monday.
“A Nolan Arenado trade could still be possible,” Olney wrote.
“Conditions are emerging to foster this possibility, if Arenado waives his no-trade clause and if the Cardinals are willing to deal him.”
“Normally, it's not easy to move a position player with money attached at midseason, but contenders could be interested in acquiring the eight-time All-Star third baseman. The Cubs haven't found a solution at third base, and the Yankees will soon try DJ LeMahieu in their ongoing attempt to fill the position.”
“Arenado, who killed a possible trade to the Houston Astros last winter, is owed about $24 million for the rest of this year, $27 million in 2026 ($5 million paid by the Rockies) and $15 million in 2027.”
The Yankees make a lot of sense for Arenado, whose defensive prowess and power bat would undoubtedly help New York as it seeks a return to the World Series.
However, the Yankees wouldn’t be alone in the sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers, perennial contenders with deep pockets, would likely enter the fray if Arenado were to hit the market.
The Dodgers, always aggressive in pursuing top talent, could view Arenado as a key piece to complement their star-studded roster, especially if they seek an upgrade over Max Muncy. A bidding war between the Yankees and Dodgers could drive up the trade cost, potentially forcing St. Louis to weigh a substantial return against Arenado’s value to their lineup.
An Arenado trade isn’t guaranteed, however. The Cardinals, surprisingly competitive so far in 2025, may not embrace a seller’s mentality. If St. Louis stays in the playoff hunt, they’ll be more than reluctant to part with a cornerstone like Arenado.
